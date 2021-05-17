ASAP’s 2021 Local Food Guide Is Available Now

The 2021 Local Food Guide, ASAP’s annual free publication for finding local food and farms, is now available. This definitive resource lists Appalachian GrownTM certified farms, farmers tailgate markets, restaurants, and travel destinations throughout Western North Carolina and surrounding counties in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina. You can pick up the free resource at farmers markets, community centers, and partner businesses. You can also view a digital version of the print Guide at asapconnections.org/guide.

The 2021 print edition of the Local Food Guide includes:

200+ Appalachian Grown farms , plus charts to easily locate farms offering u-pick, farm stands, lodging, visitor activities, and CSAs;

, plus charts to easily locate farms offering u-pick, farm stands, lodging, visitor activities, and CSAs; 80+ farmers tailgate markets , plus information about holiday markets and a list of markets that operate in the winter;

, plus information about holiday markets and a list of markets that operate in the winter; 80+ partner businesses, including restaurants, groceries, wholesalers, artisan producers, and travel destinations.

Articles and photography throughout the guide highlight the unique farm stories and beauty of the region. This year’s guide features The AppaLatin Farmstead, Colfax Creek Farm, Headwaters Market Garden, Kituwah Farm, New Roots Market Garden, and TK Family Farm. A primer on eating seasonally includes simple, vegetable-focused recipes.

As part of ASAP’s Appalachian Grown program, staff connects with markets, farms, and businesses to update listings each year. The Local Food Guide offers the most accurate, up-to-date information for consumers. ASAP also maintains the online Local Food Guide at appalachiangrown.org throughout the year. This database, including 1,350 listings, is searchable by products, locations, activities, and more.

Find Local Food Guide copies at farmers markets, visitors centers, libraries, community centers, groceries, restaurants, and other partner businesses throughout the region. They are also available to pick up in the lobby of ASAP’s office in Asheville at 306 W. Haywood St., Monday to Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Contact ASAP if you need help locating a copy in your area.

The 2021 Local Food Guide is made possible with support from the USDA, Buncombe County Strategic Partnership fund, The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, Pisgah Health Foundation, and Asheville Regional Airport.