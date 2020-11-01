Asheville Art Museum Hosts Benefit Gala Events

The community is invited to participate in the Asheville Art Museum’s largest annual fundraising event, Gala 2020, in addition to the celebration the new Museum’s one-year anniversary, November 7-14. The benefit event has been reimagined to provide a variety of options for the community to celebrate and support the vital work of the museum in providing lifelong opportunities for education and enrichment through the visual arts. Options include an in-person dinner, an auction preview, and virtual live auction.

Dinner & Music

Saturday, November 7 & Tuesday, November 10, 6:30–9:30pm | Sponsorship Opportunities

To kick off the celebration, the Museum is hosting two private, socially-distanced dinners. For each event, the community is invited to join Executive Director Pamela L. Myers and curators for a tour of the current exhibitions and enjoy a three-course dinner in the Windgate Foundation Atrium provided by café partner Food Experience. Live music by local bands will accompany the dinner portion of the evening. Guests will enjoy curator-led tours from 6:30–7:45 p.m. and the seated dinner and music from 8-9:30 p.m.

Tickets at Sponsor levels are available for both Saturday, November 7 and Tuesday, November 10. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to 60 people per evening with no more than six people per table. Face coverings and social distancing are required.

Auction Preview

Friday, November 13, 6-8pm | $125

For those who are not yet comfortable with indoor dining but looking for a more social experience, the museum invites the community to attend the Auction Preview. The museum will open after hours to allow participants to view auction items and have questions answered by museum staff. Galleries will be open late for guests to explore, live instrumental music will play, and light hors d’oeuvres will be available for pick-up to then enjoy at home.

Timed tickets are available for $125 per guest and available for 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. to allow for maximum social distancing. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to 60 people per hour. Face coverings and social distancing are required.

Virtual Live Auction

Saturday, November 14, 7-8:30 p.m. | Free

Marking the official one-year anniversary of the museum’s reopening, this virtual event features a live auction with Brunk Auctions, a silent auction, performance art, entertainment, and special guests. Even if guests will not be bidding, all are encouraged to join in and play our live auction trivia to be entered to win a special prize. Guests are encouraged to spend the evening with their best quarantine buddies for the main event in this series of celebrations and support the museum from the comfort of home. Details on a lineup of auction items, how to bid, and to-go dinner options are coming soon. Registration is free, but donations are welcome in lieu of a ticket purchase. This event will be hosted on Zoom.

The museum is following all guidelines issued by state and local governments. In the event of a resurgence of COVID-19, we will make every effort to reschedule dinner dates and set up an alternate Auction Preview. If we are unable to reschedule, your sponsorship or ticket purchase will be considered a 100% tax deductible donation to the Museum. Sponsorships and tickets are nonrefundable.

For tickets and more information, visit ashevilleart.org.