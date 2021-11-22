Asheville Art Museum Hosts Day With(out) Art

The Asheville Art Museum and Western North Carolina AIDS Project (WNCAP) will recognize the 2021 Day With(out) Art December 1–5.

In 1989, in response to the worsening AIDS crisis, Visual AIDS organized the first Day With(out) Art; a call to action that would celebrate the lives and achievements of lost colleagues and friends; encourage caring for all people with AIDS; educate diverse publics about HIV infection; and find a cure.

The Asheville Art Museum, in partnership with Western North Carolina AIDS Project (WNCAP), will recognize Day With(out) Art December 1–5, 2021 with film screenings of ENDURING CARE, conversations between HIV+ individuals living in Western North Carolina, and more.

Coinciding with World AIDS Day, Visual AIDS organizes annual observances of Day With(out) Art, creating and distributing free video programs to universities, museums, art institutions, and AIDS organizations to be screened on or around December 1. Visual AIDS is a New York-based non-profit that utilizes art to fight AIDS by provoking dialogue, supporting HIV+ artists, and preserving a legacy, because AIDS is not over.

Day With(out) Art programming at the Asheville Art Museum:

ENDURING CARE—a one-hour film featuring seven new videos highlighting strategies of community care within the ongoing HIV epidemic—will be on a continuous loop December 1–5 during regular hours in the museum’s multipurpose space on Level 1. The film with also be shown on three subsequent dates: January 2, February 6, and March 6, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. each day.

Posters located throughout the museum will share HIV-related statistics and data. Each of the five posters contain QR codes that link to audio recordings of related conversations between HIV+ individuals living in Western North Carolina.

Day With(out) Art is presented in conjunction with Ruminations on Memory which features Félix González-Torres’s interactive candy installation “Untitled” (L.A.). The intimate nature and fluctuating structure of González-Torres’s candy works are often interpreted as being related to tragedy in the artist’s private life. This artwork—jointly owned by Art Bridges and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art—was created in 1991, the same year that his beloved partner Ross Laycock lost his life due to an AIDS-related illness. The gradual depletion and replenishment of the candy-spills has been seen as metaphoric, seeming to represent the deterioration of a human body ravaged by illness. At the same time, it can also be seen as a type of immortality generated through ritual remembrance and continual re-creation.

Programs for Day With(out) Art are included with general admission or free for Museum Members. The Museum welcomes visitors Wednesday through Monday from 11am to 6pm, with late-night Thursdays from 11am to 9pm. Generous funding for this exhibition programming provided by Art Bridges.

Learn more at ashevilleart.org/event/day-without-art.