Asheville Art Museum Set to Reopen September 12 in Phase 2.5

Following Governor Roy Cooper’s Phase 2.5 announcement allowing museums to open at up to 50% capacity, the Asheville Art Museum is scheduled to reopen to museum members September 9 through 11, and to the public beginning September 12. The museum has instituted health and safety precautions, including required face coverings, and timed tickets are required for entry.

The museum’s galleries, store and Perspective Café will reopen with limited capacity. Art PLAYce, the Asheville Art Museum’s intergenerational makerspace, and the Frances Mulhall Achilles Art Research Library remain temporarily closed.

“Six months have passed since the Museum temporarily closed its doors in March with the COVID-19 Stay Home, Stay Safe order and safety concerns,” says Pamela L. Myers, Asheville Art Museum executive director. “During this time, we’ve worked creatively and collaboratively to continue our mission of offering innovative experiences for learning, enjoyment, and interpretation of art. It’s been a time of intense review, planning, and learning that will impact all areas of operation — analog and virtual — going forward. The museum is a center of community, a place for engaging dialogue and discourse. We can’t wait to welcome visitors in to explore the richness of the museum collection and exhibitions in person.”

For information about specific safety precautions surrounding the museum’s reopening, visit its website at AshevilleArt.org. The museum will return to regular operating hours and be open to the public beginning September 12. Regular operating hours are Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with late-night Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The museum is closed on Tuesdays. General admission is always free for members, UNC Asheville students, and children under 6; $15 per adult; $13 per senior (65+); and $10 per student (child 6–17 or degree-seeking college students with valid ID). Frequent updates will be available at AshevilleArt.org, and also on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.