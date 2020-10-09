Asheville Haunted Trail Opens October 9 at Adventure Center

The Adventure Center of Asheville will host the Eighth Annual Haunted Trail, an outdoor family-friendly Halloween event sponsored by the Mellow Mushroom, October 9-10, 16-17, 22-25, 29 & 30. In an effort to support MANNA FoodBank’s work to end hunger in Western North Carolina, $1 from every ticket sold will go to MANNA in the Trail’s “Boo! To Hunger” campaign.

The no-touch, no-contact outdoor Haunted Trail is the only Halloween event in Asheville that is ideal for children ages from 3 to 12 years old. The walk includes live actors, spooky sounds, and spectacular props. The younger ghouls can enjoy the (actor-free) “Sweet Peek Tour” of the trail at 6:30 p.m. before it gets dark.

This year, the Treetops Adventure Park Aerial Glow Trail will also be available for ages 4 and up. Visitors can climb on one trail while it is illuminated with thousands of colored twinkle and laser lights. Autism Awareness Night will be held October 22, featuring an special accommodations for youth or adults with sensory issues.

In addition to the trails, there will also be live entertainment, no touch activities while in line, and concessions.