Asheville Piano Forum Hosts Virtual Fall Benefit Concert

The Asheville Area Piano Forum will host its 20th Annual Fall Benefit Concert with a virtual, pre-recorded concert Sunday, October 4, at 3 p.m. The concert will feature 16 pianists in solos, two-pianos and ensembles performing classical, jazz, contemporary and original compositions. Funds raised from the concert will support the Forum’s Student Assistance Awards piano lessons.

Ticket holders may view the concert – recorded at the mountain home of the master of ceremonies and concert sponsor Dan Angerstien – on YouTube October 4 through October 18. Tickets are $20 for AAPF patrons, and $50 for all others.

Asheville Area Piano Forum performers include Karen Boyd, Elizabeth Child, Leslie Downs, Jason DeCristofaro, Polly Feitzinger, Shirley Gruenhut, ShelleyHartman, Jenna Jaffe, Hwa-Jin Kim, Virginia McKnight, Dominic Rajagopal, Marilynn Seits, Wayne Smith, Michael Jefry Stevens, Christopher Tavernier and Brian Turner. The recording engineer is Nathan Shirley.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit AshevillePiano.org/benefit-concerts.