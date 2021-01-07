Asheville Winter Grass Set for January 9 at One World Brewing West

One World Brewing West and Asheville acoustic supergroup Songs From the Road Band will present a thrilling afternoon of music during Asheville Winter Grass Saturday, January 9. The event, held on the outdoor stage at One World Brewing West, will be a collaborative performance with Steve “Big Daddy” McMurry, lead vocalist of Acoustic Syndicate.

McMurry, a founding member of the influential newgrass band Acoustic Syndicate, has penned songs for nine albums and performed coast to coast at events including Bonnaroo, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, MerleFest, Farm Aid and more. He has also fronted popular side projects, such as Big Daddy Bluegrass Band and Big Blue. He is a sixth-generation farmer who continues to dig into his heritage of music and farming.

“He’s a powerhouse, and a legend to all of us,” says Charles R Humphrey III, Songs From the Road Band’s bassist and principal songwriter. “This collaborative performance is a rare one — we’ve shared the stage with Big Daddy a handful of times, and it’s always a very special show.”

In addition to Humphrey, a Grammy and IBMA award winner, Songs From the Road Band features the talents of award-winning contest mandolin player Mark Schimick, founding member and smooth lead vocalist Sam Wharton, two-time National Fiddle Champion James Schlender, and acclaimed young banjoist Gabe Epstein.

“When it comes to harmony singing, Mark and Sam have practically unlimited range,” Humphrey says. “When you add Big Daddy’s strong lead vocals to that mix, it’s very powerful.”

Asheville Winter Grass will be held outside with spaced-out tables and plenty of room for distancing. Concert-goers are encouraged to dress accordingly, though outdoor heaters will be provided. A food truck will be on hand for the event. One World follows all COVID-19 precautions to ensure everyone’s safety while enjoying the show.

“While we can’t travel for live music to start off the new year, we are still committed to keeping the music going here in our hometown,” says One World Brewing owner Lisa Schutz.

One World Brewing West is at 520 Haywood Road in Asheville. Gates for the show open at 3 p.m. and the event starts at 4 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/asheville-winter-grass-tickets-132322836165