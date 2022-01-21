ASO Announces New Flexible Chamber Orchestra Series

The Asheville Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce a new addition to its musical offerings, launching this month. The ALT ASO ﬂexible chamber series will take the orchestra on the road to unique locations throughout Asheville. Its Spring 2022 series includes performances at Highland Brewing, The Orange Peel and Asheville Art Museum, featuring everything from opera to country, jazz standards to American folk songs and more.

“We are excited to partner with diverse organizations across Asheville to produce unique and engaging artistic experiences in unexpected spaces,” says Daniel Crupi, ASO executive director “This is also a fun opportunity to expand the types of music our musicians get to perform. In the ﬁrst show, for example, we are running the musical gamut from the femme fatales of opera to pop and grunge.”

The inaugural event at Highland Brewing will be held Tuesday, January 25, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature a chamber orchestra under the baton of ASO Music Director Darko Butorac, with vocalist Hannah Zazzaro performing the music of Verdi, Bizet, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Guns n’ Roses, Nirvana, Queen and other eclectic surprises to be announced from the stage. The evening will also include a specialty beer release from Highland Brewing, food trucks, branded swag and more.

On Tuesday, April 26, the series heads to downtown Asheville’s iconic Orange Peel with a concert featuring a chamber orchestra with guest conductor Christopher Lees — resident conductor of the Charlotte Symphony — and vocalist Melinda Rodriguez of The Voice television competition fame. The program includes music from the American Songbook and Jazz repertory, showcasing a golden era of American music in one of Asheville’s most beloved live music venues.

Rounding out the Spring 2022 ALT ASO series is an evening at the Asheville Art Museum on June 21. This immersive experience features musical repertoire speciﬁcally curated to complement the museum’s American Perspectives: Stories from the American Folk Art Museum Collection exhibition premiering just a few days prior. Guests are invited to a private viewing of the exhibition with museum curators at 6 p.m., and then at 7 p.m., the chamber orchestra will perform. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available.

The ASO is dedicated to its audience members’ safety and comfort. At the January 2022 ALT ASO event at Highland Brewing, masks will be required for attendees, vendors, and staff unless actively eating or drinking. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 (or a negative result of a COVID-19 diagnostic test taken within 72 hours of the event) will be required to enter.

Additional safety details for the April and June concerts will be announced as they become available. For more information on the Asheville Symphony’s COVID-19 safety policies, visit www.ashevillesymphony.org/covid-19-safety-policies/.

Tickets for ALT ASO events are $40 for all ages, general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at ashevillesymphony.org, by phone at 828-254-7046, or in person at the Asheville Symphony ofﬁce at 27 College Pl., Suite 100.