Black Women, Food, and Power in the American South

Author Psyche Williams-Forson will delve into the ways Black women have used food to shape cuisines in and beyond the south, while defining their sense of self, in a presentation on Wednesday, February 26, at 6 p.m. at the University of North Carolina at Asheville. The event will be held in the Blue Ridge Room of Highsmith Union.

Using sound, virtual, visual, and written evidence, this immersive conversation will focus on Black women’s labor with food and thus their influence and power, publicly and privately.

Williams-Forson is professor and chair of the Department of American Studies at the University of Maryland College Park. She is author of several books including the award winning Eating While Black: Food Shaming and Race in America (winner of the James Beard Media Award for Food Issues and Advocacy, 2023) and Building Houses out of Chicken Legs: Black Women, Food, and Power.

This is the final event in the Thomas Howerton Diverse Roots at the Common Table: Culinary Conversations in the American South series. Malaprop’s will be at the event selling books. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

To register, click here.