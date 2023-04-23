Benefit Show for Asheville Music School is May 18

Asheville Music School’s ninth annual Sound Effects fundraising event will host the live dance party band Royal Suits Thursday, May 18, at 8 p.m. at the Salvage Station.

The Royal Suits will be joined by special guests and flagship student band Minør, for its first-ever Time Machine Dance Party. Expect energetic throwback classics and current dance hits from the past seven decades.

AMS faculty believe in the inherent power of music to transform lives and that connecting individuals from diverse age groups and socio-economic backgrounds through the universal language of music heals, builds, and strengthens community. AMS serves a constituency of nearly 500 members, providing affordable and accessible music lessons, workshops, tutoring, mentoring, coaching, and outreach music performances to youth, families, seniors and people in need of financial and social assistance.

In 2022, AMS moved into its new, long-term home in West Asheville. This new facility will help AMS bring music education into the modern era with a multi-use rehearsal studio, a sound lab for teaching recording, engineering, composition production techniques, and more.

Tickets for the show are $15 advance/$20 day of show, and the show is ages 16+. For more information, visit ashevillemusicschool.org.