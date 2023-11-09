Black Mountain Library Hosts Second Annual Authors Fair  

The Black Mountain Library is excited to present the second annual Write Local, Read Local Author Fair on Saturday, November 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s event will feature more than 20 authors who call this corner of the Appalachians home. Sponsored by the Friends of the Black Mountain Library, this annual event is a wonderful opportunity to meet and support local authors and illustrators.

This year’s event will feature a tabling area in the Black Mountain Library’s Education Room where readers will have the opportunity to meet all the authors and purchase books directly from them. In addition, this year’s event will also feature a reading series that will take place in the library’s computer room.

This year’s readers include the Froggy Series illustrator, Frank Remkiewicz, Black Mountain poets Michael Hettich and Clint Bowman, and award-winning writer Meta Commerse from Asheville. The Friends of the Library will also welcome the founder and operator of Lit Local, Jacqui Castle, who will be moderating the reading series, as well as selling commissioned books from other local writers.

Attendees are encouraged to bring cash for book purchases since all authors will not be able to accommodate card sales.

More information about the second annual Write Local, Read Local Author Fair can be found on the Black Mountain Library’s website or by calling (828) 250-4756. The Black Mountain Library is located at 105 N. Dougherty St. in downtown Black Mountain.