Be Blue Ridge PROUD at Grove Arcade June 28

The historic Grove Arcade in Downtown Asheville is celebrating Pride Month in the Arcade’s Atrium on Wednesday, June 28, from 6-8 p.m. The event will help Asheville’s own Blue Ridge Pride kick off its Blue Ridge PROUD donor campaign.

On the anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion, participants in this free, community-wide event will enjoy live music from a jazz trio, light bites from Huli Sue’s and Well-Bred Bakery, beverages for purchase from Battery Park Book Exchange and Carmel’s, and an “Ultimate Grove Arcade experience” raffle with proceeds benefiting Blue Ridge Pride.

Celebrate Pride Month and Asheville’s own Blue Ridge Pride as it presents its Blue Ridge Proud individual donor campaign. Blue Ridge Pride is a nonprofit organization that promotes equality, safety, and quality of life for western North Carolina’s LGBTQ+ and allied communities through advocacy, celebration, education and service.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grove-arcade-celebrates-blue-ridge-proud-tickets-647600700127.