Boomtown Arts & Heritage FestAVL Announces 2024 Lineup

Boomtown Arts & Heritage FestAVL has announced the musical lineup and programming for its inaugural festival set for September 6 and 7. This festival will be a vibrant tribute to Asheville’s rich history, arts, and culture, showcasing an eclectic mix of performances, trail tours, and community-driven activities.

From the city’s storied past as a turn-of-the-century boomtown to its current status as a hub of creativity and innovation, the festival aims to celebrate and preserve the unique heritage that makes Asheville a beloved destination. This year, organizers will commemorate the 100th anniversaries of the Jackson Building, J.A. Wilson Building, and Battery Park Hotel; The 105th anniversary of the Basilica of St. Lawrence & Mount Zion Baptist; and the 115th anniversary of the Legal Building. Boomtown FestAVL will immerse attendees in the rich narrative of a city that has continually evolved while honoring its roots.

The festival will bring together an array of artists, musicians, and storytellers, creating an immersive experience that highlights the city’s diverse cultural tapestry. Attendees can look forward to a dynamic lineup of main stage performances, interactive workshops, heritage exhibits, and trail tours that highlight Asheville’s architectural marvels, pioneering ﬁgures, and stories of resilience. Join us for an unforgettable celebration that bridges the past and present, fostering a deeper connection to Asheville’s vibrant legacy.

The event is free with RSVP. For more information and a full festival lineup, visit BoomtownFestAVL.com.