Buncombe Farmers Markets Offer Holiday Shopping This Winter

Even though it’s getting colder, you can still find fresh, local food at area farmers tailgate markets. Several markets in Buncombe County will offer holiday markets or extended seasons in November and December. In addition to seasonal produce, meats, cheeses, and bread, these markets feature local artists and handmade goods, such as wreaths, pottery, jewelry, and more.

Buncombe County farmers markets with dates in November and December are:

ASAP Farmers Market, 340 Victoria Rd., Saturdays through Dec. 18, 9 a.m.–noon; winter market opens Jan. 8.

Enka-Candler Tailgate Holiday Market, 1465 Sand Hill Rd., Nov. 13, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and Nov. 14, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

North Asheville Tailgate Market/The Holiday Bazaar, 3300 University Heights Dr., Saturdays through Nov. 20, 8 a.m.–noon; Nov. 27–Dec. 18, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

River Arts District Farmers Market, 289 Lyman St., Wednesdays through Dec. 15, 3–6 p.m.; winter market opens Jan. 5.

Weaverville Tailgate Market, 60 Monticello Rd., Wednesdays through Dec. 22, 2–5 p.m.

West Asheville Tailgate Market, 718 Haywood Rd., Tuesdays through Dec. 21, 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Outside of Buncombe County, there are more than a dozen additional winter and holiday markets. Find a full list at asapconnections.org/find-local-food/farmers-markets.

ASAP’s Double SNAP initiative will continue at ASAP Farmers Market, Enka-Candler Tailgate Holiday Market, North Asheville Tailgate Market, and West Asheville Tailgate Market.

Double SNAP is a one-to-one match on dollars spent through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at farmers markets. For every dollar spent using SNAP/EBT, customers get twice that amount to buy fresh, local food.

In a recent survey of market shoppers, a SNAP participant shared: “It’s changed our lives. Eating and cooking has become more enjoyable and we all feel healthier. My kids love going to the market and choosing fresh food that they haven’t had access to before. It’s been a really hard last few years and being able to feed my children well has been a saving grace.”

Market shoppers can help support this program by rounding up when they purchase tokens at the market information booth or by donating at asapconnections.org/donatedoublesnap.

ASAP’s mission is to help local farms thrive, link farmers to markets and supporters, and build healthy communities through connections to local food. To learn more, visit asapconnections.org.