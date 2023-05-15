Burnsville Hosts First Thomas Woof Festival May 20

The first annual Thomas Woof Festival will be held on National Rescue Dog Day, Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Burnsville Town Square.

Animal Shelters and advocacy groups from Mitchell, Yancey and Madison counties will be on hand with adoptable dogs, raffles and information about their services. Attendees are invited to dress their dogs as a favorite literary character for a chance to win a prize, and music will be provided by Ron & Minnie Powell and Dylan Wilson.

The festival was envisioned by quilt artist Barbara Webster. Wolfe, author of Look Homeward, Angel, was on a visit to Burnsville when he witnessed a shooting and returned later as a witness for the murder trial. He stayed at the NuWray Inn, and up to that point, was the most famous person ever to visit Burnsville.

Prizes for raffles and the costume contest are donated by Plott Hound Books and Monkey Business Toy Shop. The event is free and open to the public, and all proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets and donations benefit the animal rescue organizations in Yancey, Mitchell and Madison Counties.

For more information, call 828-208-4731.