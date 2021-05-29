Call for Artists: Black Mountain College Radio

103.3 Asheville FM, Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, and Make Noise announce an opportunity for artists living in Western North Carolina (WNC) to create new short works for broadcast on the radio.

We invite artists in WNC to propose projects that reflect the experimental and innovative spirit of Black Mountain College. Artists are encouraged to take risks. Projects should be between 3-5 minutes long and no more than 12 months old. New work is strongly encouraged. The work does not have to be music, and projects can include any sound recording, cellphone recording, field recording, meditation, movement score, text score, sound collage, spoken word, audio art, experimental DJ work, etc. Each selected project will receive a $200 honorarium.

Asheville FM, Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, and Make Noise are committed to centering the work of BIPOC artists in Western North Carolina. Artists of all ages, genres and disciplines are encouraged to submit a Letter of Intent (LOI). The LOI should include a brief outline that describes the proposed project and a short audio work sample no more than 2 minutes long.

Accepted works will be chosen by a panel of arts professionals based on the application criteria and the quality of work. There is no fee to apply. One submission per person, though exceptions may be made for collaborative projects. Artists will retain all rights to their work.

The LOI deadline is June 21, and Letters of Intent should be emailed to info@blackmountaincollege.org. Notification will be sent by July 1.

For more information, visit https://www.blackmountaincollege.org/bmc-radio-art/ or email info@blackmountaincollege.org

About Black Mountain College

Founded in 1933, Black Mountain College was one of the leading experimental liberal art schools in America until its closure in 1957. After the Bauhaus in Germany closed due to mounting antagonism from the Nazi Party, Josef and Anni Albers readily accepted an offer to join the Black Mountain College faculty. During their 16-year tenure in North Carolina, the Alberses helped model the college’s interdisciplinary curriculum on that of the Bauhaus, attracting an unmatched roster of teachers and students including Josef and Anni Albers, R. Buckminster Fuller, Elaine and Willem de Kooning, John Cage, Merce Cunningham, Ruth Asawa, Ray Johnson, Robert Rauschenberg and many more.

About 103.3 Asheville FM

Asheville FM keeps Asheville thriving by producing diverse and eclectic programming that inspires listeners to build connections across our communities and to discover new music and ideas. It is volunteer-driven, community radio at its best, with programming that includes community-focused news and talk radio in both English and in Spanish and the most eclectic, free-form mix of music in Western North Carolina.

About Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center

The Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center (BMCM+AC) was founded in 1993 to celebrate the history of Black Mountain College as a forerunner in progressive interdisciplinary education and its impact on modern and contemporary art, dance, theater, music, and performance.

About Make Noise

What started as a bedroom project by Tony Rolando in 2008 in Marshall, grew into a crew of musicians & artists working together to make synthesizers in West Asheville. Make Noise instruments are hybrids of the past (reimagining jettisoned technology) and the future (innovating for the sake of discovering the unfound sounds). We design synths that encourage experimentation, collaboration, and joy.