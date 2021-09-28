Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders Offers a Chance to Heal

The intersecting crises of 2020-21 intensified many mental health challenges and placed a particularly heavy burden on healthcare providers and treatment professionals. As a response, the Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders (CRC for ED) will offer caregivers of all kinds the opportunity to rejuvenate and reconnect during a retreat Friday, October 8, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Lake Eden Events center in Black Mountain.

“CRC for ED has had a significant increase in calls to our helpline, clinicians and treatment centers are on extensive waitlists, and people are joining our virtual support group from all over the country,” says Simone Seitz, executive director of CRC for ED.

For the past 14 years, CRC for ED has hosted their Annual HEAL (Healthy Eating and Living) Conference, inviting professionals, clinicians and the general public to learn and share about disordered eating and eating disorders treatment.

“Historically, the event offers workshops, CEs, and networking opportunities for providers, as well as resources for those seeking services,” Seitz says.

This year, CRC for ED wants to offer a more nurturing alternative for caregivers. “There will be dynamic presenters and care-for-the provider sessions like Mindfulness as Self-Healing Tool and Resourcing the Provider, all while we spend a gorgeous WNC fall day in community,” she says.

Registration for the HEAL event is $125 for the general community and $75 for members of CRC for ED’s Professional Member Network. For more information and registration links, visit crcfored.com. The event is open to the public and registration includes access to sessions, morning coffee/tea, and lunch.