Carter Sickels to Read From Newest Novel March 5

Southern Book Prize-winning author Carter Sickels will read from his newest novel, The Prettiest Star, Wednesday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m. at UNC Asheville. The reading will be followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

Set in the 1980s, Sickels’ highly-acclaimed novel follows a young gay man’s return home to rural Appalachian Ohio after being diagnosed with AIDS. The Prettiest Star is lauded for its unflinchingly honest storytelling and wholly believable characters. “This immersive, tragic book will stay with readers.” (Booklist).

Visit UNCA’s News and Events page to learn more and to register for the event, which is being sponsored by the NEH Endowed Professor Fund and UNC Asheville’s Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Department.