Celebrate Christmas in July, Support WNCAP July 16

Don we now our gay apparel at Christmas in July, a dazzling drag show brunch extravaganza set for Sunday, July 16, at 2 p.m., at The Hideaway in downtown Asheville. The event, hosted by Asheville Drag Brunch, is an all-ages, family-friendly affair, and all proceeds will be donated to the Western North Carolina AIDS Project’s (WNCAP) Merry & Bright gift program.

“Life can be challenging for kids affected by HIV/AIDS. Every year, clients approach us with tears in their eyes explaining that without Merry & Bright, they couldn’t afford presents for their children,” says Christopher Winebrenner, WNCAP’s Community Resource Coordinator.

Christmas in July was initiated by a partnership between Asheville Drag Brunch and former WNCAP employee and drag artist, Natasha Nightly.

“I’m excited to be able to participate in this event because Merry & Bright is a service WNCAP provides that truly brings joy to the families it serves. Drag is also a great way to bring joy to people, so this partnership is a no-brainer,” Nightly says.

Nightly will be joined by Asheville drag artists Divine, Indica, and Nova for the festive show at The Hideaway, an intimate setting that will ensure an up-close and personal experience with the performers. Brunch will be catered by Celine & Company.

The Hideaway is located at 49 Broadway Avenue in downtown Asheville. Tickets for Christmas in July are $25 and are available at AshevilleDragBrunch.com. For more information about WNCAP’s Merry & Bright program, visit WNCAP.org/Merry-Bright.

