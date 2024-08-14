Celebrate the magic of local storytelling in Calliope Shorts

In alignment with its company mission, Calliope Shorts is Calliope Stage’s ongoing original collaborative theatrical project aimed at capturing stories from within the Western North Carolina region. The group has paired both local and national playwrights to collaborate on eight new theatrical shorts centered around the theme of In the Kitchen and inspired by the WNC region.

After the writing phase, writers collaborate with a multitude of local artists to design, rehearse, and produce all eight new pieces in for one full evening of local theater magic.

This year’s Shorts feature a team of national and local playwrights, community performance artists, a youth acting company, and an ensemble of pre-professional artists from Western Carolina University’s School of Stage & Screen.

Performances run August 16, 17, and 18th at LOFI Gallery, 503 Mill Street, in downtown Sylva. For more information and tickets, click here.