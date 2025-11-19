Citizen Vinyl Releases Holiday Benefit Album Winter’s Grace

Winter’s Grace, recorded and mixed at Citizen Studios and pressed at Citizen Vinyl, features an all-star cast of Western North Carolina artists.

“Producing a Christmas/holiday album has been a long-held dream of mine, and I’m excited to share that this is the first volume in an ongoing series,” says producer Jeff Sipe, who teamed up with Gar Ragland, Eddie Dewey, and Josh Blake to create this nine-song collection. Proceeds will benefit MusiCares and ArtsAVL in ongoing post-Helene recovery efforts.

Musicians lending their talents to the project include Datrian Johnson, Abby Bryant, Rebekah Todd, Reggie Headen, Melissa McKinney, Adama Dembele, Whitney Moore Roda, Marisa Blake, Daniella Risquez, Mar Perez-Albela, Logan Jayne, Derek Gardner, Isaac Hadden, Jackson Weldon, Taylor Pierson, Quin Sternberg, Jamar Woods, Nik Hope, Duane Simpson, JP Furnas, Matt Schueler, Chuck Lichtenberger, Danny Iannucci, Luis Ramirez, Jonathan Lloyd, Jacob Rodriguez, Tyler Householder, Micah Thomas, Jason DeCristofaro, Ashley Heath, Peggy Ratusz, Duane Simpson, Ben Bjorlie, Taylor Pierson, Vic Stafford, Blake, and Sipe.

Songs on Winter’s Grace range from traditional fare, such as “O Holy Night” and “Auld Land Syne,” to offerings from around the world, such as “Los Peces en el Rio” and “Ayalamine.” Each track’s vocalist hand-picked their song.

“I chose ‘O Come, O Come Emmanuel’ because it carries that deep ache and hope we all feel in the waiting,” says Datrian Johnson. “It’s a prayer that turns longing into light.”

The album’s cover art is by Matt Pfahlert / The Silent P. Dave McNair is donating mastering (for both digital and vinyl) and lacquer cutting services.

Vinyl pre-sale is now available on Citizen Soundcheck.

For more information, visit CitizenVinyl.com.