InterBeing Festival Set for October 5 at Samasati Sanctuary

Amidst the challenges and uncertainties of our rapidly changing world, local communities are a necessary source of belonging and resilience. This year’s InterBeing Festival — Community: Refuge in a Changing World — will be held Saturday, October 5, at the 10-acre Samasati Sanctuary retreat center in Weaverville. Festival organizers invite individuals from all walks of life to gather, elevate the spirit, connect with others, and explore the power of community.

“In the face of adversity, communities serve as a source of strength, support, and solace, offering refuge and renewal to all who seek it” says Vinit Allen, festival founder and organizer.

Through an array of interactive workshops, engaging discussions, artistic performances and group ritual, participants will embark on a journey of discovery and connection. Whether singing in a song circle, sharing a cacao ceremony, creating art on the spot or dancing to the rhythm of world music, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The festival will feature an inspiring lineup of speakers, activists and artists; performers include musical headliner Alexander Caruso, Adama Dembele, Billy Jonas, and One Heart Band.

Community organizers will share their insights and experiences on building resilient communities, and finding solutions to some of the challenges that all communities face. Organizations represented include: LEAF Global, Mankind Project, Mountain True, Urban Dharma, Alas (Latinx). Intentional communities include Earthaven, Celo, Westwood Co-Housing, Hawk & Hawthorne, Sacred Mountain Waters and Mountain Hearth.

The InterBeing Festival is more than just an event, it is a call to action to embrace the spirit of collaboration and the collective good, forging bonds that transcend borders and differences.

The festival is a benefit for Beloved Asheville, a local nonprofit serving the community with programs including food sharing, housing for those experiencing homelessness, street medic training, racial healing, and Latinx community development.

Advance tickets for the festival are $40 general admission and $55 including food. Day-of tickets are $55 general admission and $73 with food.