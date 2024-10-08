Concert for Carolina to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts

Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor will headline Concert For Carolina, a special benefit show presented by Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, on Saturday, October 26 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Tar Heel State is a profoundly special place for all four artists. It is where Combs, Church, and Taylor grew up and first discovered their musical interests and where Strings has performed many times over his career and holds an extra special place in his heart. The event will feature artists who have yet to be announced.

The group mobilized and initiated outreach to organize an event to raise critical funds for relief efforts following Hurricane Helene’s significant devastation. The Teppers, owners of the Carolina Panthers and Bank of America Stadium, generously offered the stadium to make the benefit concert a reality. Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority have pledged $1 million as the presenting sponsor from their annual marketing budget.

“We’ve been honored and uplifted by the outpouring of care and concern from across the country,” said President and CEO of Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority. “Through this tragedy, the heart of hospitality has been a beacon of light. We are proud to contribute one million dollars to this effort knowing millions more will flow back to communities in need thanks to Luke Combs and Eric Church.”

All proceeds from the event, including sponsorships, will be split 50/50 between Combs and Church’s Chief Cares Foundation to administer to organizations of their choosing in support of relief efforts across the Carolinas and the Southeast.

Combs’ portion will be distributed between Samaritan’s Purse, MANNA FoodBank, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, along with one more organization to be announced. Church’s Chief Cares is focused on helping established charities and organizations that are well managed, organized, and can expedite aid directly to the families affected by Hurricane Helene.

“This concert took so much planning, work, and coordination from so many people. I’m so thankful to everyone who helped make this a possibility on such short notice,” Combs said in a Facebook post.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, October 10, at 10 a.m.

More information can be found at concertforcarolina.com. For those who are unable to attend the concert but want to donate, visit ConcertforCarolina.com.