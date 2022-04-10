Conserving Carolina Spring Photo Contest Celebrates Habitat at Home

Conserving Carolina’s annual Habitat at Home photo contest encourages people to celebrate the nature around their home—and to actively restore habitat for wild things.

Nature isn’t only meant for preserves and parks. It should be in the places we live, work and play. Whether it’s a bobcat, butterfly, bird, or bee, show off what you’re doing and what you’re seeing around your home this spring! You can also submit photos from your school, house of worship, community garden, or other places in your community.

The photo contest runs through May 15. Conserving Carolina is looking for photos or videos that show any of these three things:

1) Native plants in gardens or landscaping

2) Projects to improve habitat where you live

3) Wildlife that you see at or near your home

Wildlife can include both small and large animals — anything from bugs to bears. Participants can enter as many times as desired during the contest.

To enter, post your photo or video on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #habitatathome2022. It must be a public post. If you’re not on social media, you can submit entries by email to rose@conservingcarolina.org. After the submission period ends on May 15, a panel of expert photographers will select five finalists. The contest winner will then be chosen through online voting.

We’re inspired by local farmer and educator, Kim Bailey, who says, “Planting a seed is one of the most hopeful things you can do. And when you get the plant and the butterfly actually comes and lays her eggs on it or uses it for nectar, you see, ‘It worked!’ You’re asking people to do something that helps the environment but you’re also giving them a way to experience joy and beauty … Everyone wants to do something to help, but it’s a happy thing that you’re doing and it doesn’t feel like a sacrifice. It’s contagious. It’s an empowering thing and it’s a joyful thing.”

The grand prize is a two-hour professional landscape consultation donated by noted local landscape architect, Mark Byington of Byington Landscape Architects, known for his emphasis on sustainable landscapes. All other finalists will win garden-themed prizes donated by local businesses including New Leaf Garden Market, Raymond’s Garden Center, and Milkweed Meadows Farm.

For full contest details, head to conservingcarolina.org/habitat-photo-contest-2022