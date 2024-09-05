Deerfield Community Hosts Salute2U Drive Thru

Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community will host the Salute2U Drive Thru, an appreciation event dedicated to honoring the hard work and dedication of local first responders, Thursday, September 12, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on the Deerfield campus.

The Salute2U Drive Thru is designed as a parade-style event where Deerfield residents and staff line the neighborhood streets holding banners and signs to show their gratitude and support for local police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and other first responders. It’s the community’s way of saying “thank you” to those who work tirelessly to keep residents safe.

Every first responder will receive a special Salute2U Swag Bag filled with goodies and will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win prizes such as REI outdoor bundles and PS5 video gaming systems.

“At Deerfield, we understand the importance of the work our first responders do. Their bravery and commitment touch our lives every day, and we want to dedicate this day to express our heartfelt thanks,” says Keith Einsmann, chief facilities officer for Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community. “We invite all local first responders to roll through our campus on September 12 to feel the love and appreciation from our community.”

Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community is located at 1617 Hendersonville Road in Asheville. For more information, visit Deerfieldwnc.org.

