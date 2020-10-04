Dougie MacLean in Concert for Wortham Center Oct. 18

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts will present an intimate concert experience with renowned Scottish singer/songwriter Dougie MacLean, Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m.

The famed “Caledonia” and The Last of the Mohicans theme music songwriter is a longtime favorite of Wortham Center audiences. The evening features MacLean’s own evocative, lyrical songwriting and instrumental compositions. The concert will be streamed live exclusively for the Wortham Center. Following the show is a 15-30 minute audience Q&A with Dougie.