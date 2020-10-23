Drive-In Movie & Online Auction Benefit Arms Around ASD

Arms Around ASD, an Asheville non-profit providing services for people on the autism spectrum, is shifting its annual fundraiser from its Hop ‘til you Drop 1950’s sock hop and silent auction to a drive-in movie and online auction.

Hop to the Drive-In will be held this Sunday, October 25, from 7-9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Asheville Sun Soo Tae Kwon Do (an event sponsor) in the River Ridge Shopping Center at 800 Fairview Road in Asheville.

In keeping with the fundraiser’s annual 1950s theme, the drive-in movie is Plan 9 from Outer Space, the cult classic and “unintentionally hilarious sci-fi ‘thriller’” directed by Ed Wood and dubbed “the worst movie ever made.” The film is family friendly and concessions from Cookout, Mellow Mushroom, Pepsi, Buchi and Sam’s Club will be for sale during the movie. Hop to the Drive-In tickets are $25 per vehicle, and space is limited.

The online auction benefiting Arms Around ASD runs through Monday, October 26, at 8 p.m. The auction catalog features a variety of items up for bid including pottery, artwork, jewelry and more from local and regional artisans, books, health and wellness offerings, a wide assortment of restaurant gift certificates, as well as a one-week rental in a 2-bedroom beachfront condo at Club Wyndham Towers on the Grove, Myrtle Beach.

All proceeds support Arms Around ASD that provides services for people on the autism spectrum regardless of age, ability or income, their families, caregivers and professionals who work with them.

For more information, for drive-in tickets and to view the auction catalog, visit, ArmsAroundASD.org