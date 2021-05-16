Eating Disorder Awareness Breakfast Set for May 20

Everybody knows somebody struggling with disordered eating or an eating disorder, and recovery looks different for each of these individuals and families.

What does recovery look like? Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders (CRC for ED) will address that question along with how the organization has met the needs of the community through the added challenges of this past year at its 2021 Annual Awareness and Fundraising Breakfast Thursday, May 20, at 7:30 a.m.

This year, due to COVID-related safety measures, CRC for ED will host their event in a hybrid format – invite only, limited seating at Highland Brewing Event Center in Asheville, and livestream open to the general public. The purpose of the one-hour program is to raise awareness about eating disorders and the services CRC for ED provides while inspiring support for the organization.

To RSVP and join the organization through livestream, see: https://crcfored.com/events/

Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders is the only nonprofit in NC dedicated to providing education, resources, and support to individuals, families, and professionals concerned with disordered eating and recovery from eating disorders.