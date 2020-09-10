Fall Fling Raffle Benefits Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders

The Fall Fling Raffle benefiting Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders offers an opportunity to win a safe, local and fun getaway while supporting an important cause!

Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders is the only nonprofit in North Carolina that provides education, resources, and support to individuals, families, and professionals concerned with disordered eating and recovery from eating disorders. COVID-19 has created a particularly challenging environment for individuals struggling with eating disorders. This raffle offers a unique way to support the center and its efforts at a time when the need is greater than ever, while also getting the chance to win a vacation.

A limited number of raffle tickets are available are $40 each or three for $100. The raffle ends September 20, at 5 p.m. The winner will be selected at random, announced on all CRC for ED social media platforms at approximately 7 p.m. and will be notified directly by telephone, mail, and/or email. The raffle winner will be able to choose from one of three packages, each valued at approximately $2,500:

• The Lake Lure Relaxing Getaway

Three-night stay at The Enchanted Cottage on Lake Lure, a $100 gift certificate to Chimney Rock State Park, a $150 gift certificate to La Strada at Lake Lure, and a selection of craft beverages provided by Green Man Brewery

• The Biltmore Estate Romantic Getaway

A $2,500 Biltmore Estate gift card that can be used at all Estate locations, including overnight accommodations at the Inn on Biltmore Estate, dining at the Bistro, Estate tickets and tours, Biltmore Winery tastings, outdoor activities, or retail items

• The Asheville Glamping Adventure Getaway

A $1,600 gift certificate to be used for accommodations at any of Asheville Glamping s 13 unique glamp-sites, a $500 gift certification to the Adventure Center of Asheville, a $250 gift certificate to the Mast General Store and a $150 gift certificate to Well-Bred Bakery & Café

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/y4yvu8kz