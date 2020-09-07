Fall Plant Sale at Flat Rock Playhouse is September 18 & 19

Plants will take center stage at the Flat Rock Playhouse September 18 and 19 when The Playhouse Gardeners hold their annual Fall Plant Sale. Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

As the stunning garden beds surrounding the playhouse mature, gardening volunteers divide and prepare the plants for sale to the public. More than 60 varieties of perennials, shrubs and trees will be available, and orders for the special Allium Schubertii bulbs will be accepted. There will also be a silent auction including five fairy gardens, handcrafted birdhouses and more. Garden art made from recycled vinyl albums, special masks and homemade mango chutney will also be available.

“All proceeds are returned to the gardens to make The Playhouse Gardens a destination unto itself,” says Tamsin Allpress, leader of The Playhouse Gardeners volunteers and an Extension Master Gardener. “Our aim is to continue creating a garden befitting the playhouse and the village of Flat Rock.”

Cash and checks are accepted. For more information, call 828-243-6950. The Flat Rock Playhouse is located at 2661 Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. FlatRockPlayhouse.org

