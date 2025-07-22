First Hellbender Festival Set for August 30 in Spruce Pine

The first North Carolina Hellbender Festival will be held Saturday, August 30, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Spruce Pine. The all-day festival will feature live music, local art, river science, food trucks, outdoor adventure and fun for the whole family!

Festival-goers can peruse the market area complete with vendors, handcrafted treasures, and artisanal goods. Visitors can also engage with artists and educators and explore ecology-based arts activities, science workshops, wildlife demos, and more.

Festival entertainment will include music from River Whyless, the Local Honeys, Sammy Osmond and the No-Hellers, and Billy Jonas.

For more information about the North Carolina Hellbender Festival, visit hellbenderfestival.com or follow us on social media @hellbenderfestival. To learn more about Downtown Spruce Pine, including our other programs, visit discoversprucepine.com or follow us on social media @downtownsprucepine.