Flat Rock Playhouse Returns with TV Legends Asner & Farr

Join us back on the mainstage for the first time in 17 months as celebrated actors Ed Asner and Jamie Farr star in a staged reading in Two Jews, Talking September 2-4!

Back by popular demand, Ed Asner of The Mary Tyler Moore Show will take center stage on Labor Day weekend with another sidesplitting piece written by Ed Weinberger — this time with good friend Jamie Farr (of M*A*S*H fame) adding to the hilarity! See this new work on the Rock before it has its New York City debut!

The two-act story brings Lou and Bud together in the Biblical past, and Phil and Marty together in contemporary Long Island. They philosophize about women, sex, food, the divine and destiny in this tale of companionship and friendship.

“It was a great privilege to have the singular Ed Asner with us on the Rock in 2017 when he performed A Man and His Prostate to a sold-out house. The audience roared with laughter as he dazzled with his trademark talent and celebrated humor,” says Lisa K. Bryant, producing artistic director. “Having Ed Asner back is an honor and adding the legendary Jamie Farr to the stage is almost an embarrassment of riches.”

“We’re thrilled for the playhouse and Henderson County to host the duo before Two Jews, Talking debuts in New York City,” Bryant says. “Ed Asner’s 2017 performance at the Playhouse sold out in two days, so folks should get their tickets early!”

Ed Asner is nationally recognized as one of the great American performers. His iconic role as Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-off series Lou Grant not only captured the hearts of the public, but also snagged him the honor of being the first of only two actors to ever win an Emmy Award for a sitcom and a drama for the same role.

Jamie Farr’s dedication to acting at a young age led him to early successes in entertainment before being drafted into the Army. Perhaps that was a twist of fate as it later fed into his most recognizable role as Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger in M*A*S*H. In 1985, Farr received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, he played Dudley on Fox’s The Cool Kids.

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Highway in Flat Rock. Tickets for Two Jews, Talking range from $35-$60. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at flatrockplayhouse.org