Flat Rock Playhouse Studio 52 Hosts Virtual Fall Classes

Flat Rock Playhouse’s Studio 52 will offer virtual classes this fall for students in kindergarten to 12th grade, with options for acting and musical theatre. Classes will be taught by theatre professionals and Vagabonds, including Studio 52 Director of Education Anna Kimmell, Flat Rock Playhouse Artistic Director and Artistic Associate Lisa K. Bryant and Matthew Glover, Betsy Bisson, Tania Battista, and Flat Rock Playhouse newcomer TJ Medel. The semester begins September 21 and runs for nine weeks. Registration is open through September 17.

For younger artists, classes are available to teach the basics and fun-damentals of theatre including improvisation, acting through movement, and creative play. For older artists, classes dive deeper into theatre and music theatre with self-scripting, scene work, and even audition preparation. Full and partial scholarships are available through the Dave Hart Scholarship Fund, and applications are available on the Studio 52 website. The deadline is September 4. Donations to the Dave Hart Scholarship Fund are accepted on a rolling basis through the Flat Rock Playhouse website.

“Theatre has never been more important than it is right now,” says Anna Kimmell, Studio 52 director of education. “Not only do these classes give students a chance to connect through a shared passion and develop their talents in theatre arts, but they’re also learning valuable life skills like communication, problem solving, and creativity. All of these have proven instrumental during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For a full list of classes and to register, visit FRPStudio52.org or call the box office at 828.693.0731. Payment plans are available through the box office.