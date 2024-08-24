Folkmoot Presents Healing Through Color and Sound

Headquartered in Waynesville, Folkmoot stands as a beacon of cultural celebration, renowned for its diverse programming and vibrant community events, including the annual North Carolina International Folk Festival. In September, Folkmoot will present two events featuring modern abstract artist Nina Howard and renowned cellist Michael Fitzpatrick.

The first event, Healing Through Color and Sound, will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, September 26. Howard and Fitzpatrick will join together and present an immersive experience combining live painting and a stirring musical performance.

Howard’s approach to art transcends convention as she often forsakes brushes in favor of using her hands, infusing every stroke with heartfelt energy and emotion. Fitzpatrick, a recipient of the prestigious Prince Charles Award for Musical Excellence and celebrated by His Holiness The XIVth Dalai Lama for the profound emotional impact of his music, intertwines his transformative compositions seamlessly with Howard’s art.

“The emotion induced by Michael Fitzpatrick’s music is so powerful it seems almost verbalized … his music is a genuine spiritual practice,” His Holiness said.

The second event, a Folkmoot Live! solo concert by Fitzpatrick, will be held Friday, September 27, at 7 p.m.

Also, for a limited time this season, Howard’s artwork graces the walls of the Queen Auditorium at Folkmoot, infusing the historic venue with her distinctive blend of color and energy. Her abstract creations are not just decorative pieces they also evoke a lively spirit that resonates with the essence of community and cultural celebration.

Howard contributes a percentage of her sales to support Folkmoot’s multicultural programming and mission. This partnership exemplifies the symbiotic relationship between the arts, community engagement, and nonprofit endeavors, demonstrating how creativity can catalyze positive change.

For more information, visit Folkmoot.org/Nina. To see more of Howard’s work, visit Ninahowardstudio.com, and to hear Fitzpatrick’s music, visit Michaelfitzpatrick.com.