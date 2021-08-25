Foothills Conservancy Announces Donation Challenge

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has announced that all donations made to the conservancy by or before August 31 will now be doubled up to $40,000.

Thanks to a generous combined challenge gift made by Gresham Orrison and Susie Hamrick Jones, the conservancy’s board of directors and GreyBeard Realty & Rentals, Foothills Conservancy is just $10,000 away from turning $40,000 into $80,000 — doubling donors’ dollars to protect some of the most beloved outdoor spaces in the region.

“Your generous donations are essential to our conservation mission, ensuring that we may continue to work with our partners in protecting more open spaces for you to explore,” says executive director Andrew Kota.

To help Foothills Conservancy reach its goal and make the most of this end-of-summer fund-matching challenge, donate by mail-in check or online at FoothillsConservancy.org/donate.

Checks should be made payable to Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina and mailed to 204 Avery Avenue, Morganton, NC 28655. Donations should be received or postmarked by August 31.

For more information, visit FoothillsConservancy.org or call 828.437.9930.