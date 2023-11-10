Franklin School of Innovation Presents Hearts Like Planets

Franklin School of Innovation’s (FSI) high school theatre department, High Boltage Theatre, presents Hearts Like Planets, a play by Adam Szymkowicz, on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 at 7 p.m. in Warren Wilson College’s (WWC’s) Kittredge Theatre in Swannanoa. The production, which involves about 30 FSI students, is the first of a two production partnership with the college, through which WWC staff and students are providing some technical collaboration and mentorship to FSI students.

Hearts Like Planets follows several characters as they make big decisions in the face of the apocalypse: a bright, fast object is hurtling towards the Earth. “I love the big, existential question that is posed to the characters and humanity at the end of this play,” says FSI high school theatre teacher Julie Wharton, who is directing the production. “It is super relevant to this generation, as well as to us all.”

The play is also brand new, which provides an opportunity for students to engage in the rich and complex process of creating a theatrical performance. “Interacting with the playwright and putting their own mark on an unknown script, rather than working with a text that has been produced over and over, gives students the chance to challenge their own creative powers in a really sophisticated way,” says Wharton.

This is the first lead role for Cassie Homitz, who plays Magpie in Hearts Like Planets. “This is a world premiere and the cast is working hard to do the play justice,” says Homitz. “This play is an incredible amalgamation of genres, with both comedy and romance taking center stage, but existentialism and crime noir, as well as a host of others, building a strong foundation.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at FranklinSchoolofInnovation.org and at the door at each performance. Kittredge Theatre is located at 701 Warren Wilson Road, Swannanoa.