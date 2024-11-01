Gallery 164 Offers Opportunities for WNC Artists Displaced by Helene

Gallery 164 in Waynesville has announced initiatives to support artists affected by Hurricane Helene. While the gallery itself was fortunate to avoid damage, many artists connected to it are facing severe challenges following the storm.

Since art and craft are critical in driving our local economy, Gallery 164 is launching two special raffles featuring tea bowls by ceramicists Jack Troy and the late Dan Anderson.

Dan Anderson (1945–2023) was a dedicated studio artist after teaching ceramics for 32 years at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. His tea bowl is especially meaningful and inspired by fellow artist Ron Meyers.

Jack Troy has work included in prestigious collections such as the Smithsonian Institution, the Shigaraki Ceramic Cultural Park in Japan, and the Auckland Museum of Art.

All proceeds from the raffle will benefit Treats Studios’ Helene Relief: Aid for Artists, which offers essential financial aid to artists from Gallery 164 and other communities recovering from the storm.

Each ticket is $10 and can be purchased at Gallery164.com or in person at the gallery. The drawing will be held Friday, November 29, at 5 p.m.