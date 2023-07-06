Gallery at Flat Rock Announces Call for Artists

The Gallery at Flat Rock has announced a Call for Artists for its Eighth Annual Art in Bloom to be held Labor Day weekend, September 1-3, 2023. Artists are invited to submit applications through July 30.

The first ever Art in Bloom exhibition was staged at The Museum of Fine Arts Boston in 1976. Art in Bloom at The Gallery at Flat Rock will pair juried artworks with arrangements by local Ikebana artists and floral designers.

Jurors for Art in Bloom 2023 are a dynamic creative couple, Susan Casey and Stoney Lamar. Susan is in the culinary arts and Stoney is a renowned sculptor.

For more information or to fill out an application, visit The Gallery at Flat Rock.