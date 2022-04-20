Gallery at Flat Rock Hosts Fundraiser for Ukraine

The Gallery at Flat Rock will host a talk by artist Veronika Hart Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m. Hart recently completed a painting titled Resolve as a response to the war in Ukraine, and she has generously offered the painting for sale as a fundraiser to help the people of Ukraine.

Hart says she has been deeply touched by current events in our world and turned that pain and frustration into a painting. “My heart goes out to all the brave people of Ukraine who have endured unimaginable horror but are standing strong against overwhelming odds,” says Hart.

The painting depicts a young woman standing tall in the face of atrocity. She is the protector of her child, of the aged and sick and all who are most vulnerable. She seems to have a resolve to proclaim, “You can destroy my country, but you cannot destroy my will.”

All proceeds from the sale of the painting will go to the Ukranian Catholic University in Lviv, where the displaced are being cared for.

The goal of the event is to raise as much money as possible to send to the aid of those escaping the war. We are accepting cash donations, checks and credit cards, and are hopeful that someone will purchase Hart’s Resolve. (Resolve, oil on linen, 50×38, $8,000)



One hundred percent of the money raised will go to the Ukrainian Catholic University Foundation’s Ukraine Emergency Fund.

For more information, call The Gallery at Flat Rock at 828.698.7000.