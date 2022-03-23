Gallery of Flat Rock Hosts Poetry with Tim Jones

The Gallery at Flat Rock will present a poetry reading featuring gallery artist Tim Jones, Saturday, April 9, at 3 p.m. at the gallery. The event, timed to coincide with National Poetry Month in April, is free and open to the public.

Jones is the author of two books of original poetry, I Pray You and Blue Mountain Poems, and a nature photographer. He also serves on the leadership team at the Hendersonville Rescue Mission and is a clergy member at St. James Episcopal Church.

“We are in awe of Tim’s many talents. His heartfelt poems come alive when read by him,” says Suzanne Camarata, owner of The Gallery at Flat Rock. “We are proud to have Tim speak here at the gallery now that the pandemic seems to be winding down.”

For his latest book of poems, I Pray You, published in 2021, Jones created a book of blessings that reflect the beauty and terror of being alive in the real world. He credits inspiration for the book to the late Irish poet John O’Donohue. The poems in I Pray You are drawn from Jones’ real-life experiences on the front lines trying to keep vulnerable people safe in the pandemic.

“There’s nothing more beautiful and nothing more terrifying than being alive in the real world,” says Jones. “I’ve spent 20 years serving in a homeless shelter ministry. Crisis intervention work is always stressful, but the last two years in the pandemic have been especially difficult.”

“I’m as much a storyteller as I am a poet, so I will read some of the poems and talk about some of the real-world stories that shaped them,” says Jones.

Signed copies of Jones’ work will be available at the event. Those interested in attending the reading should RSVP to the gallery at 828.698.7000 or by emailing info@galleryflatrock.com.

The Gallery at Flat Rock is in Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. Current gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 12 to 4 p.m. or by appointment. To learn more, galleryflatrock.com or call the gallery at 828.698.7000.