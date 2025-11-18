Shop Gather Art Market in Burnsville December 6

Gather Art Market will be held Saturday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hearth Glass & Gallery in Burnsville. The market features emerging artists and makers, along with tea vendors and a food truck.

Visitors can browse and buy handmade ceramics, jewelry, textiles, woodwork, and more. The market offers a relaxed setting to meet the artists, enjoy tea, grab a bite from the food truck, and find unique gifts for the holidays.

A few special offerings this market include Frankie Scanlan of Multi Trick Pony who will be doing hand-stitched visible mending. Marketgoers are encouraged to bring some items that need mending and Frankie can fix them up and ship/deliver them upon completion. Clayton Sharp’s on-site silvertype portraiture is another special feature of this market. Stop by Clayton’s booth for two unique 4×5 black and white portraits that you’ll get to take home.

The complete list of vendors includes: Soleil Ouimet (Soleil Ouimet Art), Clayton Sharp (Life on Silver), Candice Hensley (Candice Hensley Ceramics), Sage Morgan (Grumpy Dwarf Pottery), Shannon Daum (Riddle Remedy), Hanna Traynham (Turning Earth Studios), Frankie Scanlan (Multi Trick Pony), Melanie Risch, Alexandra Barao, Andrea Connolly (Kintsugi House / Flattoad Farm), Lisa Kolk (Sylvan Heart Creations), Joy Tanner (Joy Tanner Pottery), Ethan Katz (Ethan Katz Pottery), Ollie Veitch (OBVMetalworks), Jonah Woodstock (Woodstock Bookstock), Samuel Harley (Samuel Harley Co), Blue Cardinal Food Truck.

The market is free and open to the public. Market sponsors include Craft Your Commerce (craftyourcommerce.com), a program for creative entrepreneurs featuring learning workshops, and Penland School of Craft (penland.org), a national center for craft education located in Mitchell County.

For more information, visit GatherArtMarket.com