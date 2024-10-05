Latest News & Updates

Georgia Arts Festival Invites WNC Artists to Set Up for Free

10 hours ago
The Blue Ridge Mountains Art Association located in Blue Ridge, GA, is inviting WNC artists who may have been impacted by the hurricane and still have inventory to participate in its Arts in the Park on October 12-13, for free.

This well-established festival has historically drawn large crowds and could be an opportunity for WNC artists to start moving forward.

Interested artists can call Kayla at the Blue Ridge Mountains Art Association at 706-632-2144. For more information about the festival, visit blueridgeartsinthepark.com.

Hurricane Helene Notice

Due to the region's ongoing recovery efforts after the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, most events featured in our October issue have been cancelled or postponed. For information on the status of an event, please call the venue or check its website.

