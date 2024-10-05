Georgia Arts Festival Invites WNC Artists to Set Up for Free

The Blue Ridge Mountains Art Association located in Blue Ridge, GA, is inviting WNC artists who may have been impacted by the hurricane and still have inventory to participate in its Arts in the Park on October 12-13, for free.

This well-established festival has historically drawn large crowds and could be an opportunity for WNC artists to start moving forward.

Interested artists can call Kayla at the Blue Ridge Mountains Art Association at 706-632-2144. For more information about the festival, visit blueridgeartsinthepark.com.