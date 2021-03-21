Grant Laughter to Host Jewelry Buy-Back to Benefit Habitat

You can help Asheville Habitat for Humanity build homes by selling your “previously loved but no longer wanted” jewelry, gold, silver, diamonds, gemstones, coins, flatware and collectibles! Grant Laughter Jewelry will host a Buy-Back Event Tuesday, March 23, by appointment at the store.

All jewelry will be evaluated, including everything from Timex, Rolex and Cartier watches, to scrap gold, broken chains, designer jewelry and one-of-a-kind pieces. “Often, people assume their old gold broken chain is worthless when in actuality its worth thousands,” says Grant Laughter. Attendees can also bring in old coins, diamonds, silver and gold bullion, tableware and flatware to be evaluated.

Appraisal appointments are free, and there is no obligation to sell. Sellers receive immediate offers to purchase and payments. If you choose to sell, you will have the option to make a donation of part or all of the proceeds to the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.

More than ever, affordable housing is needed in our community and Asheville Habitat has been building new affordable homes and repairing existing ones for nearly four decades.

Personal appointments, following Covid safety protocols, can be scheduled at https://calendly.com/grantljewelry/habitat-for-humanity-jewelry-buying-event or by calling 828.274.5770.