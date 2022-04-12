Handcrafted Jewelry Raises Funds for World Central Kitchen Ukraine

Jewelry artist Suzy Johnson of FourElements BeadWorks has created a fundraiser for World Central Kitchen Ukraine (WCK), donating 100 percent of proceeds from her Solidarity Series creations to the cause.

“I’m not a fighter, but I’m one of those people who can’t sit idly by watching what’s happening in Ukraine and do nothing,” Johnson says. “I’m not able to have boots on the ground, cooking for the refugee families who have fled the horrors in Ukraine, but I can support World Central Kitchen Ukraine. WCK volunteers have been on the border and inside Ukraine since the war started, cooking and feeding the hungry families as they flee their homes.”

Johnson’s beautifully designed gemstone necklaces and bracelets approximate the colors of the Ukrainian flag. To participate, you can purchase a piece in the Solidarity Series, and Johnson will then donate all of the proceeds. Donors may have their names listed or remain anonymous.

“You receive a beautiful one-of-a-kind handcrafted piece of gemstone jewelry created in my studio, and you have also helped WCK feed refugee families,” says Johnson. “Let’s join together to help Ukrainian refugee families, one meal at a time.” Items are shipped for free within the US.

Prices on the pieces are firm. Johnson says that she assigned prices that add up to 10, in keeping with numerology, which totals individual numerals until a single digit is obtained. “In this case, 1 + 0 is, of course, 1,” says Johnson. “The symbolism of the number 1 is a ‘new beginning.’ That is my hope for these refugee families.”

To purchase any of the Solidarity Series pieces, visit FourElementsBeadWorks.com on the web or FourElementBeadWorks on Etsy, or email Suzy Johnson at info@fourelementsbeadworks.com. For special orders or requests, email and mention Custom Orders #standwithukraine. Those who wish to donate to the fundraiser without a purchase may do so at donate.wck.org/fundraiser/3743766.