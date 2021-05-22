HCT Presents “Always a Bridesmaid”

Hendersonville Community Theatre is thrilled to announce its first show back on the Main Stage with a live audience in over 15 months! Always a Bridesmaid, to be staged June 4-13, is the rollicking tale of four loyal and determined women who definitively answer the question, “Just how far are you willing to go to keep a promise to a friend?” If you’ve ever elbowed a stranger out of the way to catch a bride’s bouquet, seriously questioned the mental stability of the duo saying “I do” or been forced to wear the world’s ugliest bridesmaid dress, this deliriously funny comedy is definitely for you … and your dearly beloved!

Dress up in your most loved/hated bridesmaid dress, grab your best girlfriends (or guy friends) to enjoy this event.

For audiences that have enjoyed The Dixie Swim Club and The Hallelujah Girls, this show won’t disappoint. Penned by the same writing team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, Always a Bridesmaid similarly focuses on a group of female friends as they discuss life, love and all manner of things in between.

Located 20 miles northwest of Richmond in the fictional town of Laurelton, VA, the show follows four old friends who promised long ago that they would always be each other’s bridesmaids. As the years unfold onstage – and the women alternately marry, remarry or run from the altar – they learn the only thing that seems to last is friendship. “It’s very light,” says Jonathan Forrester. “The angst mainly comes from the angst of getting married or divorced.”

Forrester, who serves as the show’s director, says Always a Bridesmaid is reflective of co-playwright Wooten’s time as a writer and producer on the late-1980s sitcom The Golden Girls.

“He just knows how to write good comedy for middle-aged southern women, and that demographic does really well for us,” Forrester says.

As with other Jones/Hope/Wooten affairs, the main characters can be said to fall into types: there’s Charlie, the tree-hugger; Libby Ruth, the hopeless romantic; Deedra, the dry-witted Northerner; and Monette, the flashy-trashy Southern flirt.

This cast features veterans, Matilyn Hull as Kari, and Dru Dykes as her wedding planner Sedelia. Sabrina Rock (Monette), Dallas Martin (Deedra), Tiffany Hill (Libby Ruth) and Kailey Blasius (Charlie) are making their debut on our stage at HCT!

Hendersonville Community Theatre is celebrating its 55th season as Hendersonville’s only community theatre. HCT is dedicated to providing an inviting and nurturing environment for those interested in producing high quality, affordable, live theatre to the people of Henderson and surrounding areas.

Always a Bridesmaid plays June 4-June 13 at Hendersonville Community Theatre, 229 South Washington Street in Hendersonville. Tickets are $18 for adult and $12 for students/military. For more information, visit HendersonvilleCommunityTheatre.org or call 828.692.1082.