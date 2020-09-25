Hendersonville to host Half Marathon, Trick or Trail 5K, Spooky Sprint

iDaph Events will host the inaugural Black Bear Half Marathon Saturday, October 10, in Hendersonville. The half marathon is an in-person running event and offers a beautiful, flat course along the Oklawaha Greenway. A virtual running experience will also be available.

“We are so excited to finally announce that we are designing and producing a brand new half marathon this year in Hendersonville,” says Daphne Kirwood, race director and owner of iDaph Events. “The endurance running community has been looking for small and socially-distanced events to try out all their fitness that they have accumulated throughout the pandemic. We look forward to being able to provide a safe and responsible running event for our participants, and our track record has proven that with enough planning and guidelines in place, it can be done safely.”

The Black Bear Half Marathon is a flat, 13.1 mile course on a mostly paved route. The route will consist of multiple loops and is limited to 300 participants. The race will have wave starts, beginning at 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., with a course time limit of 3.5 hours. There are twelve wave starts with a maximum of 50 participants in each wave, and runners must sign up for a wave start time when registering online. This will allow for social distancing between runners and avoid crowding at the start and finish line and water stops along the course.

“This socially-distanced style event format has worked really well for us over the last few months at other cycling, running and multi-sport events,” Kirkwood says. “I know it’s difficult to visualize, but because there is not a mass start of people starting together, people stay distanced and spaced out throughout the event. Most participants run alone or they find a close friend or family member to run and participate with.”

Virtual Option

The Black Bear Half also has a virtual and self-serve experience for participants who are not comfortable attending the in-person event or who simply cannot make it that day. These participants are still eligible for prizes, a race T-shirt, and a medal.

Trick or Trail 5K and Spooky Sprint 1 Mile

iDaph’s annual Trick or Trail 5k & 1 Mile Spooky Sprint, a family-friendly Halloween-themed, in-person running event will be held this year Saturday, October 17, at the Kanuga Conference Center in Hendersonville.

The 5k course includes a beautiful loop on the Daisy Trail around the sparking 30-acre Kanuga Lake and has a mixture of single track trail and gravel, paved, dirt and grass paths and roads. The course is flat around the lake with a few roller hills through the property. Total elevation gain is almost 200 feet for the entire 3.1 route.

The iDaph team will be offering up decorations and candy to go along with the Halloween festivities, and children are welcome to “trick-or-treat” along the trail during the 1 Mile walk or run. The one mile is untimed and starts early in the day, so parents and/or guardians don’t need to worry about losing daylight.

For more information, visit our website at idaph.net/trick-or-trail-5k-in-hendersonville/.