Hendersonville Triathlon Set for September 20

The Hendersonville Triathlon, produced by iDaph Events, will be held Sunday, September 20, at Patton Park in Hendersonville. The event will be limited to 150 participants, and will be held in the same location with the same course as the Asheville Triathlon held in July.

The iDaph team is making improvements to the September event based on feedback from the post-race survey from the Asheville Triathlon in July. Those updates will be posted on its website and social media pages.

The Course:

Swim

The 400-meter swim takes place in Patton Pool, an Olympic sized 50-meter lap pool with eight lanes. Swimmers will be spaced in time trial starts and will be organized in wave starts according to their estimated 100-yard swim time. Swimmers will flow in one direction in the lane.

Bike

The 12.5-mile bike course rolls through the quiet and beautiful Oklahawa Greenway in Hendersonville, exits the greenway and flows along a rolling course through Henderson County countryside roads. Cyclists will return to the park by way of the greenway and back to the transition zone.

Run

The 5k run is fast, and for the most part flat, except for one dipper hill that runners crest before entering back to the park. The entire 5k run is on the quiet, shaded Oklahawa Greenway in Hendersonville. The section of the greenway used for this event will run toward Jackson Park. There will only be a short section where the bike/run overlap. The route is an out-and-back, lollipop course, with one, self-service water station at the halfway point. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fuel, nutrition and refreshments for the event.

Virtual Option

The Hendersonville Triathlon also has a “Virtual & Self-Serve” experience so participants who are not comfortable attending the in-person event, or who simply cannot make it on event day, can participate in the virtual option and still be eligible for prizes, a race T-shirt, and a medal.

New for the September event, yoga and massage will be offered to help participants prepare for and recover from the triathlon. iDaph Events will also offer a new category for the September triathlon for high school and college teams since racing seasons have been severely impacted by COVID-19. The category will include an award for fastest school teams.

“We know the college and high school racing season has been decimated due to the pandemic,” says Daphne Kirkwood, race director and owner of iDaph Events. “This is an opportunity for high school and college athletes to come and participate in an event.”

For more information or to register for the event, visit idaph.net/hendersonville-triathlon/