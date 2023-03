The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville is now offering a new lodging option at The Stable Spa Lofts. The Lofts are available as single night, single room bookings, making them the perfect choice for a quick getaway or a weekend for two.

During the month of March, reservations for The Stable Spa Lofts will be discounted 25% as the staff gathers feedback and refine the guest experience for future visitors.

For more information, visit The Horse Shoe Farm.