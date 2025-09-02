Imani Perry Headlines 14th Justice Forum

Nonprofit Pisgah Legal Services welcomes Dr. Imani Perry as its 14th Annual Justice Forum keynote speaker on Thursday, October 23, at 7 p.m., at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville. Watch parties will be held concurrently across Western North Carolina. This event is made possible by presenting sponsors Jacquelyn and Bruce Rogow and other generous members of the community. The event is free, but registration is required.

Perry is a celebrated author, legal scholar, and cultural critic whose work bridges history, law, literature, and the arts to examine the enduring legacies of race and inequality in America.

A professor at Harvard University and recipient of a MacArthur Genius Fellowship, Perry is known for her insightful books, including South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, which won the 2022 National Book Award for Nonfiction.

“There is much we can learn from Dr. Perry’s unique and insightful experiences and perspective,” says Jackie Kiger, Pisgah Legal Services Executive Director. “Pisgah Legal is pleased to bring her to Western North Carolina for a singular opportunity to explore the intersection of justice, race and democracy.”

Livestream of the Justice Forum will also be available, and free regional watch parties are planned in Brevard, Cullowhee, Highlands, and Spruce Pine.

Brevard – Unitarian Universalists of Transylvania County, 24 Varsity Street, 28712

For information, email Daniel.Carey@pisgahlegal.org

Cullowhee – Western Carolina University – 1 University Drive, 28723

For information, email Jessi@pisgahlegal.org

Highlands – First Presbyterian Church of Highlands, 471 Main St., 28741

For information, email Leslie@pisgahlegal.org

Spruce Pine – Cross Street Commerce Center, 31 Cross St. 28777

For information, email Maxine@pisgahlegal.org

At the Asheville event, a ticketed pre-event reception will take place in the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Banquet Hall, with the Justice Forum to follow. Tickets to the reception are $125/person and include food and drink. Advance registration is required at pisgahlegal.org/2025-justiceforum/