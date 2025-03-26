InterBeing Festival to Benefit Beloved Asheville

Community: Refuge in a Changing World is the theme of the upcoming InterBeing Festival set for April 26 at Samasati Sanctuary’s 10-acre retreat center in Weaverville. The festival is a celebration of the strength and resilience found in coming together during times of transformation. The gathering invites individuals from all walks of life to gather, elevate the spirit, and explore the power of community.

Through an array of interactive workshops, discussions, artistic performances and group ritual, participants will embark on a journey of discovery and connection. The festival will also feature a Community Leaders Roundtable discussion exploring the challenges and best practices of running a community.

“In the face of adversity, communities serve as a source of strength, support, and solace, offering refuge and renewal to all who seek it” says Vinit Allen, festival founder and organizer.

Music headliners for the festival are Noah Proudfoot & Friends, songwriter and rhythm-maker, and Alex Caruso, with trance-dance music to end the evening.

The InterBeing festival is a benefit for Beloved Asheville, a local nonprofit working with the community to find innovative and compassionate solutions to the tough challenges facing our city, region, and world. Beloved Asheville’s programs include food access, deeply affordable housing, racial equity, healthcare on the streets, cultural celebrations, and much more.

Early bird tickets for the festival are $35, standard tickets are $42 (beginning April 1), and tickets at the door are $50. For tickets and festival information, visit http://samasatisanctuary.org/interbeingsamasatisanctuary.org/interbeing.